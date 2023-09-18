News that pubs closures and conversions for other uses have risen by 50 percent in the last quarter are a cause for concern

Your local boozer. It's the place where you can bank on getting a group of friends together at a moment's notice. The place where you can watch the sport uninterrupted by your responsibilities, and the place where you can catch up on the latest community gossip.

But sadly that may not be the case for much longer if things continue as they have been.

230 pubs disappeared for good during that time and the causes are largely - and unsurprisingly - attributed to rising costs and budgeting issues.

While some pubs are closing due to tragic circumstances such as the fire at the Crooked House pub near Dudley, others are closing because they are just not attracting enough people.

At the risk of sounding like I'm shouting "down it, down it", your local pub needs YOU (here's where you imagine me doing my best Lord Kitchener impression).

So it's time to get your get the round in because I for one won't be contributing to this loss of British heritage.

That's exactly what the pub is. When people from abroad come here, they comment on a drinking culture like nowhere else in the world. This largely takes place in public houses and they simply won't be there if members of the public aren't feeling inclined to get involved.

And while all may not agree with that, it is what it is! Thankfully we're still some way away from the worst drinking cultures in the world - as this Guardian piece points out.

Yes, it is cheaper to drink at home, but let's not forget the all-important social aspect of enjoying a drink down the local. Use it as an opportunity to check in on your friends - something we should all do regardless.

Even if you don't drink, the pub is a great choice for an affordable meal out.