The attacks happened in two areas in Birmingham

Police have charged a man (Pic: TSPL)

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on Thursday 4 January on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl twice on New Year's Day in the Erdington area of Birmingham.

He has now been charged with those attacks and has also been further charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rednal, Birmingham in November 2023.

The boy was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday (6 January) morning.