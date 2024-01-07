West Midlands: Teenage boy appears in court charged with raping two girls in Birmingham
The attacks happened in two areas in Birmingham
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on Thursday 4 January on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl twice on New Year's Day in the Erdington area of Birmingham.
He has now been charged with those attacks and has also been further charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rednal, Birmingham in November 2023.
The boy was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday (6 January) morning.
A spokesperson for WMP said: “If you've been the victim of rape or sexual abuse, get in touch with us here. If you'd rather speak to someone independent, you can find one of the region's Horizon SARC (Sexual Assault Referral Centre) by calling 0800 970 0375 or by visiting their website.”
