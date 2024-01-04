The first files from the 'Epstein list' have been released by a New York court

Court documents relating to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein have named prominent politicians, celebrities and royalty.

The documents were published following an order by a US judge, who ruled in favour of the media that it was in the public interest for the names of associates, friends and victims of Epstein to no longer be anonymised.

But what does the naming of some of the highest-profile figures in the documents mean? Will there be further criminal charges? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who are the biggest names in the documents?

The documents show interviews given under oath by Maxwell, Giuffre and a woman named Johanna Sjoberg, who previously said Andrew touched her breast while sitting in Epstein’s Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Also included in the files are emails between Epstein and Maxwell; Giuffre and the FBI; and Maxwell and her lawyers in the UK.

The Duke of York features heavily in the documents, as well as former US president Bill Clinton. Other famous faces include: Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, Stephen Hawking, and David Copperfield.

Why were they included?

People gather to protest human trafficking at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse where the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was being held in November 2021 in New York City (Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew: Court filings from 2014 resurfaced about Andrew allegedly having sex with an underage girl during an orgy with other underage girls on Epstein’s private island, named Little St James.

Sjoberg’s interview under oath also revealed how she claimed Andrew touched her breast while she and Giuffre were in Epstein’s Manhattan apartment in 2001.

The Duke of York reached a multi-million pound settlement with Giuffre in 2022 after she claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

The resurfacing of the allegations against him are likely to be seen as a setback, potentially jeopardising his hopes of any future public appearances alongside his family.

Bill Clinton: Elsewhere in the documents, Sjoberg can be seen saying that Epstein had told her Clinton “likes them young, referring to girls” during her interview under oath.

In 2019, Clinton’s spokesman said he knew “nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to” and that the pair had not spoken “in over a decade”.

Donald Trump: Trump also featured in Sjoberg’s evidence after she said Epstein had called him and visited one of his casinos due to his private plane being diverted.

Stephen Hawking: Epstein sent an email to Maxwell saying he would be content with rewarding Giuffre’s friends to counter her allegations of wrongdoing after she filed her civil claim – including that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy.

Michael Jackson: Jackson was mentioned in Sjoberg’s interview as someone she had met at Epstein’s house in Florida – but said their relationship was not sexual.

David Copperfield: According to Sjoberg, US magician David Copperfield asked her if she was “aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls” and that he performed magic tricks over dinner at one of Epstein’s properties.

Others: Other names mentioned in the documents include A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Kevin Spacey, Bruce Willis, Naomi Campbell, and Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Will there be further criminal charges?

It's worth noting that not all of these names have equal prominence within the documents. Some of the Hollywood stars only appear once, while names like Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton are mentioned 67 and 73 times respectively.

There is no indication that any of them were aware of Epstein's crimes or engaged in illegal activity. Their mention merely indicates that the Hollywood celebrities were discussed in some capacity during Giuffre's civil lawsuit.

For instance, one witness said that Epstein "would be on the phone a lot at that time", and claimed he was speaking to stars like DiCaprio, Blanchett or Willis. Since their names were mentioned in testimony, they are included within the documents.

The witness said they hadn't even met DiCaprio, and no accusations of wrongdoing have been made.

It's likely exaggerated to assume that the names from the defamation lawsuit being made public could lead to criminal proceedings.