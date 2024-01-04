Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a July 2020 press conference in New York City (Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

A New York court has released hundreds of documents related to a 2015 US defamation case by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who supplied Jeffrey Epstein with underage girls.

On Monday 18 December, US Judge Loretta Preska ruled that the files - which name people who were either friends, associates or victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - be made public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The individuals set to be named in the documents had 14 days to appeal against the Judge Preska’s decision, with the deadline for objections passing at midnight on Monday 1 January.

Maxwell was jailed in 2022 for 20 years after being found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences. But where exactly is she serving that sentence? Here is everything you need to know.

Where did Ghislaine Maxwell do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in a US prison having been found guilty of sex-trafficking charges in December 2021.

She faced six charges from federal prosecutors at her trial that were said to have taken place between 1994 and 2004, including:

Conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

Conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

Transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

Conspiracy to commit sex-trafficking

Sex trafficking of minors

Enticement of an individual under the age of 17 to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity

She also faced two separate perjury charges. Maxwell pleaded not guilty on all counts, but was found guilty of five out of the six charges.

The prosecution’s case centred around the testimony of four women who had been abused by Maxwell and Epstein when they were girls, as well as physical evidence gathered from Epstein’s homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All four women detailed how the pair would lure them in with money, friendship and promises of favours, before “partner in crime” Maxwell would use massages as a way of getting the girls to touch Epstein.

Further testimony came from Epstein’s former house manager, Juan Alessi, who listed in graphic detail a cycle of daily abuse.

In their defence, Maxwell’s lawyers sought to poke holes in the case by questioning the accusers’ memories and motives.

It appeared to be an attempt to hamper the requirement for the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, but her defence did not win over the jurors.

Where is she now?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maxwell is currently serving her sentence at FCI Tallahassee, a low-security US federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, which holds up to 812 for female inmates.

Notable inmates at the institution over the years have included Catherine May Wood, a serial killer who murdered nursing home patients, and Colleen LaRose, a US citizen known as "Jihad Jane" who pleaded guilty in 2011 after she was charged with recruiting people for violent jihad in South Asia and Europe through the Internet.