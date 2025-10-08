These pictures show the destruction left in a home after a vape caught fire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bedroom was destroyed after the vape caught fire - while firefighters saved the rest of the house the bedroom was obliterated. The fire service said a vape found in the room is believed to have been the cause of ignition.

Duncan Warwood, watch commander, has now issued a warning about vapes and e-cigarettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The devastated bedroom after the vape fire | West Sussex Fire and Rescue/SWNS

He said: “Rechargeable devices such as e-cigarettes and vapes contain lithium-ion batteries which can start a fire.

“Never use a device if there is a chance that the battery could be damaged and only purchase electronic devices and chargers from reputable retailers to ensure they meet UK product safety standards. Ensure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them regularly. In the event of a fire in your home, always get out, stay out, and call 999.”

A vape that is believed to be the cause of the fire | West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service/SWNS

Darren Wickings, station manager and chair of the lithium-ion group Liberate, said: “Lithium-ion batteries are safe during normal use, but present a fire risk when over-charged, short-circuited, submerged in water, or damaged.

“To help prevent fire, always use the charger supplied with the device or recommended by the manufacturer. Charge batteries and devices on a flat, solid and stable surface. Don’t leave them charging while unattended or overnight and always unplug the charger when they are fully charged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liberate group shares best practice and awareness around the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries and serves as a forum to monitor emerging trends to reduce the risk that they pose. It has a membership of 178 individuals from a variety of organisations, including other fire and rescue services and waste management companies.

Lithium-ion batteries are also found in e-bikes and e-scooters, which have been responsible for many house fires in recent years. West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service firefighters were called to the home in Aldwick, West Sussex at 10.41am on October 2.