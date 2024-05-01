West Yorkshire Police officer charged with terrorism offences after sharing image in support of Hamas

A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with two terrorism offences
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
5 minutes ago
A police officer has been charged with two terrorism offences. PC Mohammed Adil, from West Yorkshire Police is charged with two counts of publishing an image in support of Hamas - a proscribed organisation - under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act.

The alleged offences relate to messages shared on WhatsApp between October and November 2023 during which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza intensified following Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

PC Adil, 26, who is based in Calderdale, Bradford has been suspended by West Yorkshire Police and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday (May 2).

According to the BBC, Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct directed an investigation, which was carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, which determined the case should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.

