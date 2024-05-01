The e-fit Kent Police issued following a robbery in Maidstone bears a striking resemblance to BBC Radio 2 presenter Rylan Clark. (Picture: Kent Police)

A man caught up in Kent appears to resemble a big celebrity in the world of radio and daytime television.

In the early afternoon of Friday, April 5, four men approached a woman outside Romney Place in Maidstone, Kent, and forced her to hand over her watch, say Kent Police. When she refused, the men “chased her down the road before assaulting her” and left her with facial brusing. The watch was not taken.

Officers investigating the incident have now released an e-fit of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident. Hoping to share his face far and wide, the police force posted the image on X - formerly known as Twitter. But followers quickly noticed that the e-fit man bears a striking resemblance to BBC Radio 2 presenter Rylan Clark.

One user, @paul_winginit, said: “Looks like @Rylan” while @HireVarane commented: “Look no further” with a picture of the former This Morning regular.

@RKM96 added that the man could either by Rylan, or Sidemen member Josh Bradley - better known as Zerkaa. Others likened the e-fit man to to players they have signed on the video game series Football Manager. But one user cracked the code for police to track the man down.

@terrific2021 said: “I believe he will be playing King Herod in multiple pre-school nativity productions, chill till December, then move in.”