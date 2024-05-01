Reality TV star Ellie Rolfe, who won ‘The Bachelors Australia’ 2023, has been sexually assaulted in broad daylight as she took a morning walk. She spoke about the 'scary' situation on her Instagram Stories. Photo by Instagram/oceanellie_.

A reality TV star has said she was left “shocked” and given a “fright” when she was assaulted as she took a morning walk by a man on a bike.

Ellie Rolfe, aged 30, who won ‘The Bachelors Australia’ last year, has taken to her Instagram Stories to tell her fans about the “scary” situation with occurred in broad daylight.

Beauty therapist Rolfe, who split with ‘The Bachelors’ beau Luke Bateman earlier this year, said she was out walking near her home in Perth, Australia, yesterday (Tuesday April 30) when a man on a bike came up behind her and grabbed her bottom without consent.

In what she described as a “rant”, she told her 28,000 followers: “I was just on my morning walk and this boy, probably around my age, rode his bike past me and said hey, to which I acknowledged politely. Then he followed me around the block twice and circled back and rode up behind me and fully groped my a*s.”

She went on to say that the incident had “shocked” her. She said “It knocked my phone out of my hand because it gave me such a fright and I looked up and he just zoomed off on his bike.”

Incredibly, she then tried to show some understanding towards the unknown assailant, but also said that he had shown her “disrespect”. She said: “How is that okay in your head! Huge mental health advocate and you never know what someone is going through, but this is utter disrespect and scary! Not even safe on a b****y morning walk in broad daylight! It is never okay to inappropriately touch anyone without consent. Shocked!”

Rolfe added that she didn't like to use her social media platform to “speak on my political views” or use it as a “virtue signal”- but as the assault “really p***ed her off” she felt she had to share it.

Rolfe has since posted a follow-up statement to her Instagram Stories, in which she said she was “gobsmacked” by the support she had received. She added: “Crazy to think I actually thought I shouldn’t share cos I felt ‘petty’ which speaks to how women are made to feel in these scenarios.

She went on to say that “so many women” had shared their stories of similar experiences with her and added that women should feel safe everywhere.

She continued: “I don’t know where to go from here. I guess awareness and not being ashamed to share your experience. I don’t want to be sexist, but we also need to educate our young boys so they grow into men who know how wrong this behaviour is and how detrimental it can be.” She ended her statement with “Stay safe out there. Thanks for all the love.”

Rolfe rose to fame when she took part in ‘The Bachelors Australia’ 2023. She captured the heart of bachelor Bateman, who is a 28-year-old National Rugby League player. Handing Rolfe his rose during the final episode, he told her: “I once told you that I’ve only ever felt this way towards someone twice in my life, I now realise that was a lie. Ellie, I’ve never felt the way I do for you, for anyone else.”

In a statement released to Yahoo Lifestyle last month, however, Bateman confirmed that they have now split. The statement read: 'Ellie and I have separated and would like to keep our relationship private. Ellie has a soul that lights up every room she walks into and I will sorely miss it in my life.”

The statement was released after weeks of rumours that the pair had separated. Fans noticed that they had each unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed all traces of each other from their posts too.