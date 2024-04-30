Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britney Spears may need a new conservatorship arrangement along with intensive medical intervention after the popstar’s wellbeing appears to have deteriorated, according to Hollywood psychiatrist Dr Charles Sophy. Speaking to TMZ, Dr Sophy believes a second round of a court-ordered conservatorship might be an answer to her what he describes as ‘self-destructive’ behaviour.

Concerns have been raised towards the ‘...Baby One More Time’ hitmaker after she deleted her Instagram account just hours after she hit out against her family in a shock post. TMZ reported that friends of the singer have branded her ‘completely dysfunctional’, claiming she was in a worse mental and financial situation than she was under conservatorship, which ended in 2021.

This comes as the star is reportedly at risk of blowing her $60 million wealth due to lavish spending on monthly trips to French Polynesia and Hawaii, each costing over a million dollars. She posted photos of these trips on social media but later deleted her Instagram account after expressing frustration towards her family, particularly following a recent settlement with her father, Jamie Spears.

However, she appeared to have returned to Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, with a video of her posing in a yellow and white dress and a pair of cowboy boots, with a caption: “Me this morning before riding 😜😜😜🐎🐎🐎 !!! Psss are we still playing chess ♟️??”.

Dr Sophy said if he was in entrusted with Britney’s care, he would ensure compliance with medication, regardless of her preferences, due to the urgency of the situation as she is on ‘a path toward self destruction, and the time bomb is going to go off sooner than later, which may become messy.’

He also acknowledged probable flaws in Britney's prior conservatorship, which was monitored by her father, Jamie Spears. However, he stressed on the necessity for a systematic framework to regulate Britney's behaviour.

He also mentioned Britney’s recent legal settlement with her father, which resulted in huge financial costs for her, while stressing importance of medical intervention in Britney's current state of apparent irresponsibility and instability.