A language expert has labelled the way influencers and some celebrities, like Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears, speak as 'TikTalk', 'TikTok accent' or 'Internet voice'

'Influencer speak' on TikTok, which is also adopted by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears, is the future of the English accent, according to a language expert. Photos by Getty Images.

A language expert said a "TikTok voice" which is often used by influencers on social media platforms is likely to be "the future of the English language".

Linguistics professor Christopher Strelluf claims we are seeing a new use of language which has been fuelled by female influencers online and also celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.

The 'TikTok accent', which is also called 'TikTalk', or 'Internet voice' is when influencers use a vlogger-style voice and intonation and, as a result, this means everyone sounds similar, regardless of their individual voice tones and accents.

Strelluf, who is an associate professor of linguistics at Warwick University, explained the use of features called 'uptalk' and 'vocal fry' are commonly seen in this style of speech. He said everyone already uses those features of language but young people, particularly women, are using it in an "innovative way".

Strelluf insists this is not a bad thing and suggests it may be the future of the English language. Strelluf, from Kansas City, Missouri, United States, said: "This 'TikTalk' is a feature that's been spreading as an innovative thing young people do - and seeing it online might encourage the continued spread of these features.

"In almost all studies of language change, the innovators of language seem to be young women - spread through use by young women. In general, the way young women use language is the future of the way language evolves. So any changes we hear by young women are probably the future of English."

He continued: "TikTok is the evidence of the change that’s happening, because that's where we're seeing it, but the platform is not the cause. The women are the cause. It's not a bad thing - it's giving us new ways to use language to manage conversations and negotiate information sharing, so it's making the language better."

TikTalk - how to spot it

Strelluf said this new way of speaking sees primarily young women and girls using features in a way that has become known as 'influencer speak'. These features include 'uptalk' - "using a rising intonation in declarative sentences" and 'vocal fry', which is "the low gravelly sound on vowels", according to Strelluf.

The features are not new - but may become more common as they're used more and more online by young women and girls. He noted this has been linked to famous faces such as Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.

Strelluf said: "Uptalk and vocal fry are already very much part of English. Many people use both features when talking as a ‘floor-holding strategy’—in other words, when talking to someone, people often use a rising intonation at the end of a sentence or draw out a vowel to signal, ‘I’m not done talking yet; it’s still my turn.’

"We also use uptalk as a politeness strategy. Sometimes if we’re telling people to do something or telling people something unpleasant, we will use uptalk to soften it a bit."

He clarified none of the features of the voice are new, but are used in a certain way to convey meaning, and added that historically this is how many instances of language development have occurred. He added: "The normal thing we’d expect is however young women are talking today, that’s what motivates language change going forward.

"Our language is always a product of innovations introduced by young women - so any changes we hear by young women are probably the future of English. This is no different - the women are the cause.