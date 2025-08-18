Westminster Bridge closed: Major London landmark shut during rush hour due to 'police incident'
Westminster Bridge in Central London has been closed due to a police incident. Dramatic images show that a police cordon is in place this morning (Monday 18 August).
Two ambulances are parked in the middle of the bridge with police officers spotted conducting enquires. The nature of the incident is currently unknown, 12 bus routes have been affected.
The bridge has closed in both directions between the A3211 Victoria Embankment and Lambeth Palace Road. More to follow.