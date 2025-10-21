Rowdy Wetherspoons drinkers threw glasses and chairs in a huge Wild West style brawl which saw a man punched to the floor and police called.

Footage shows the carnage inside The Railway Bell in Barnet, north London, on Saturday at around 10pm. A man, said to be staff, can be seen tackling a reveller to the ground while a security guard dodges a chair thrown at him.

A drinker is then punched to the ground before standing up and smashing a glass against the bar. Other pub-goers tried to calm the group of five punters - some of which were brandishing broken glasses.

One man can be heard shouting "you started it" before a woman joins in and yells "sort yourselves out" towards staff. A 40-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted amid the melee.

Police were called to the scene but no arrests were made. An investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness Anthony Patton, 67, claimed the fight started when staff tried to get a man to leave. “They were throwing glasses and chairs around and one of the barstops knocked a boy down", he said.

"The police were called but they (the group) had cleared off by the time they arrived."

Anthony, a regular at the boozer, claims fights are a regular occurrence.

"It's a bit of a roughhouse, to be honest," he said.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "On Saturday, October 18 at 10.03pm police received a report of an alleged assault which took place at a pub on East Barnet Road, Barnet. A 40-year-old woman reported that she had been assaulted earlier that evening.

"Officers attended the scene and made enquiries. No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is underway. Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7632/18OCT25."

A spokesman for Wetherspoons said: “We are aware of the incident and are investigating the circumstances.”