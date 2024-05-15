What is Cryptosporidium? Waterborne disease outbreak 'affecting hundreds' in UK including Brixham, Devon- what are symptoms, how is it transmitted and is it contagious
Sixteen cases of a diarrhoea-type illness have been confirmed in the UK. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is leading the investigation and found that 16 people have the illness in the small coastal village of Brixham in Devon.
According to UKHSA there are also around 70 reported cases of diarrhoea and vomiting in Brixham with more cases reported by victims on social media. The disease is a possible outbreak of the waterborne parasite 'Cryptosporidium'.
There has been a surge in cases of the illness in the town of Brixham. South West Water (SWW) has assured that their tests on Brixham's drinking water quality have all returned clear results.
A spokesperson from South West Water said: "We are aware of posts on social media regarding the quality of drinking water in the Brixham area and we would like to reassure customers that the water supply is fine to continue to use as normal.
"We have carried out sampling and tests for cryptosporidium and all results have come back clear. We always carefully monitor our drinking water supplies and we are supporting the UK Health Security Agency with their investigations."
What is Cryptosporidium?
Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can reside in the intestines and faeces of infected humans and animals, and if you pick it up it can cause severe watery diarrhoea, stomach pains, nausea or vomiting, a mild fever, and loss of appetite. It is usually spread through swimming in or consuming contaminated water, among other routes like tainted food.
Both the parasite and the disease are commonly known as “Crypto.” There are many species of Cryptosporidium that infect animals, some of which also infect humans. The parasite is protected by an outer shell that allows it to survive outside the body for long periods of time and makes it very tolerant to chlorine disinfection.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms of cryptosporidiosis generally begin two to 10 days (average seven days) after becoming infected with the parasite. The most common symptom of cryptosporidiosis is watery diarrhoea.
Symptoms include:
Watery diarrhoea
Stomach cramps or pain
Dehydration
Nausea
Vomiting
Fever
Weight loss
Some people with Crypto will have no symptoms at all. Effects usually last about one to two weeks (with a range of a few days to 4 or more weeks) in persons with healthy immune systems.
Occasionally, people may experience a recurrence of symptoms after a brief period of recovery before the illness ends. They can come and go for up to 30 days.
Who is most at risk?
There are some people who are more at risk of exposure to the parasite than others. These include:
Children who attend childcare centres, including diaper-aged children
Childcare workers
Parents of infected children
Older adults (ages 75 years and older)
People who take care of other people with cryptosporidiosis
International travellers
Backpackers, hikers, and campers who drink unfiltered, untreated water
People who drink from untreated shallow, unprotected wells
People, including swimmers, who swallow water from contaminated sources
People who handle infected cattle
People exposed to human faeces through sexual contact
Once infected, people with decreased immunity are most at risk for severe disease. The risk of developing severe disease may differ depending on each person’s degree of immune suppression.
Is it contagious?
Crypto lives in the intestine of infected humans or animals. An infected person or animal sheds Cryptosporidium parasites in the stool.
Millions of Crypto parasites can be released in a bowel movement from an infected human or animal. Shedding begins when the symptoms begin and can last for weeks after the symptoms (e.g., diarrhoea) stop.
You can become infected after accidentally swallowing the parasite. Crypto may be found in soil, food, water, or surfaces that have been contaminated with the faeces from infected humans or animals.
It is not spread by contact with blood.
It can be spread by:
Putting something in your mouth or accidentally swallowing something that has come in contact with the stool of a person or animal infected with Crypto.
Swallowing recreational water contaminated with Crypto. Recreational water can be contaminated with sewage or faeces from humans or animals.
Swallowing water or beverages contaminated by stool from infected humans or animals.
Eating uncooked food contaminated with Crypto. All fruits and vegetables you plan to eat raw should be thoroughly washed with uncontaminated water.
Touching your mouth with contaminated hands. Hands can become contaminated through a variety of activities, such as: touching surfaces (e.g., toys, bathroom fixtures, changing tables, diaper pails) that have been contaminated by stool from an infected person, changing diapers, caring for an infected person, and handling an infected animal such as a cow or calf.
