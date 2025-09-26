The prime minister is expected to announce plans for a UK-wide digital ID scheme today.

The initiative, which would be mandatory for adults in the UK, would enable digital checks on people's right to live and work in the country. Keir Starmer believes this could help tackle illegal working, saying digital ID is an "enormous opportunity" to "make our borders more secure".

But critics have already spoken out ahead of his announcement, accusing the government of trespassing on people's privacy and saying the scheme would be ineffective against illegal migration. In his speech later today, Starmer writes will reject the "quick-fix solutions from those who want to divide, not unite, the country", and will instead "do the hard work of restoring power to local communities".

You can watch his speech live from 11am. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy says "all UK citizens" will have to have the digital ID and it will be compulsory if "you want to work in this country".

You'll have to show the ID to prove you have the right to work in the UK, Nandy tells BBC Breakfast. People won't have to use it for other purposes - such as signing up to different services - if they don't want to, she adds. "But it will help us to make sure we undermine the illegal economy," Nandy says.

A National Insurance number - which is currently used as part of proof to your right to work - will no longer be sufficient, Nandy tells the programme. Employers will need to see people's digital IDs, she says. She added: “For UK citizens, it will be a choice and it'll be free for them to be able to access."

So far we know that:

It will include a name, DOB, nationality or residency status, and a photo

You won't have to carry IDs around

You'll never be asked to produce it - other than when proving a right to work in the UK

The ID will be on people's phones - similar to contactless cards

The government says it will "take the best aspects" of digital ID systems from Australia, Estonia, Denmark and India, citing access to private services, child benefits, health and education records

How would digital IDs work?

The government's digital ID scheme will enable digital checks on people's rights to live and work in the UK. Under the plans, anyone starting a new job or looking to rent a home would need to show the card on a smartphone app.

It would then be checked against a central database of people entitled to live and work in the UK. These checks are currently based on physical documents, although routes to complete the checks online for some people have existed since 2022.

The proposal is thought to require legislation and is subject to consultation, which will also look at how to make it work for those without a smartphone or passport.