Tonight could see somebody scoop the biggest lottery prize in UK history.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Euromillions draw has rolled over several times, and has now reached its cap of £208m. After nobody won on Friday night, all eyes are now on the draw tonight.

National Lottery operator Allwyn confirmed it would be the largest prize the UK has seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the Euromillions draw be made?

The Euromillions draw is at 8.45pm, every Tuesday and Friday. Tonight is no different.

Is the Euromillions draw on TV?

No, it will not be on TV but if you want to watch it live you can do so on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel here.

How rich would a £208m Euromillions make you?

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “A win of this magnitude would create the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane while also landing them at the number one spot on the National Lottery’s biggest wins list.

“The EuroMillions jackpot is now capped, so any money that would have gone into increasing the jackpot now boosts prizes in the next winning prize tier, meaning that we could see multiple UK players banking huge prizes for matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened in the most recent draw?

One UK ticket-holder became a millionaire on Friday after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star, winning £2.02 million.

No players won the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot by matching the five Thunderball numbers, 03, 14, 31, 32, 34, and the Thunderball number 06.