Liz Truss has used a campaign launch speech to position herself as a Tory leadership candidate more knowledgeable about economics than rival Penny Mordaunt.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has claimed that his riches and skills in international banking do not preclude him from comprehending the predicament of low-income families.

But when exactly will the second round vote take place, and when will we know its results?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

When does the second round of voting take place?

Today, the lowest-placed of the six remaining contenders will be removed from the race in a second round of voting to determine the new Conservative Party leader.

Tory MPs will cast their ballots in the second round of voting from 11.30am today, and have until 1.30pm to do so.

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, will then reveal the outcome at 3pm.

The candidate with the fewest supporters will be ousted from the race, and the party will continue to hold voting in the next few days until it is down to a final two.

That pair will then face a summer of hustings and a final vote by the Tory party membership before a winner is announced on 5 September.

Who could be knocked out at this stage?

Liz Truss’s supporters are already putting pressure on Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch to drop their candidacies, and for their supporters on the party’s right to rally behind the Foreign Secretary.

Braverman made it to the second round with 32 votes (anyone with fewer than 30 was eliminated), while Ms Badenoch received 40.

In the first round of voting, former chancellor Rishi Sunak took the top spot, but the race to the final round is far from done.

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt finished in second, pushing Foreign Secretary Truss into third position.

Mordaunt’s impressive performance earned her 67 votes, 17 more than Truss, while Sunak received the support of 88 MPs.

Strong opinion polling has also boosted Mordaunt’s campaign, propelling her to the top of the betting odds to become the next Tory leader and prime minister.

Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, and Attorney General Suella Braverman also made it through to the second round with 40, 37 and 32 votes on the first ballot, respectively.

Who has already been knocked out?

Jeremy Hunt has announced his support for Rishi Sunak ahead of the second ballot in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Hunt and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi both dropped out of the race to succeed Boris Johnson after failing to secure enough support in the first vote.