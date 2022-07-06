Johnson has reportedly vowed to ‘smash on and deliver for the people’

As ministers and aides continue to resign from his Government in opposition to his leadership, Boris Johnson is finding it difficult to hold onto his position at No 10.

After the Prime Minister expressed regret for granting former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher a senior position despite being aware of a prior complaint made against him, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quickly announced their resignations.

According to a string of other junior Tory figures, who also submitted resignation letters on Tuesday ( 5 Jand made public pronouncements about their actions, the Government is incompetent and unreliable.

But will Johnson himself tender his resignation?

Here is everything you need to know.

Will Boris Johnson resign?

Downing Street has been engulfed in the scandal surrounding Pincher's resignation in recent days.

After being accused of groping two men at the upscale Carlton Club, Pincher resigned last week.

The Prime Minister was questioned about his knowledge of the charges and rumours surrounding the Tory MP prior to his appointment as deputy chief whip.

Johnson was aware of the accusations against him as early as 2019, yet went on to nominate him to further government positions.

At the time of writing, it appears as if Johnson is yet again looking to cling onto his job as Prime Minister, despite the added pressure of a number of high profile resignations from cabinet ministers.

On Tuesday (5 July) night, Sunak and Javid were promptly replaced by Nadhim Zahawi as the new Chancellor and Steve Barclay as the new Health Secretary.

The cabinet reshuffle has been seen by many experts to be a sign of Johnson’s wanting to keep things running as usual in Downing Street.

Johnson also still retains the support of several Cabinet ministers including Dominic Raab, Liz Truss, Michael Gove, Therese Coffey, and Ben Wallace, with universities minister Michelle Donelan now taking on the education portfolio.

Johnson has dismissed the criticism and reportedly assured friends, "I'm not going anywhere."

According to the Mail Online, he told allies: "I’m going to smash on and deliver for the people who gave us a massive mandate.

”Everyone just needs to calm down, stop bickering and let us get on with the job in hand.”

The Prime Minister also disregarded calls for a snap election in order to increase support, calling them "nonsense."

When will Johnson speak next?

The next substantial update we’ll get from the Prime Minister in the wake of the mass resignations will come with today’s Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

Johnson will be grilled by MPs from all sides of the House, before the Commons Liaison Committee questions him this afternoon.

Given that the committee, chaired by Sir Bernard Jenkin, is made up of a number of Tory MPs who are not sympathetic to Johnson’s leadership, that interrogation is likely to be very harsh.

Could the 1922 Committee remove Johnson?

If the rules of the Tory 1922 Committee are altered to permit another confidence vote within a year, the decision about the Prime Minister's future may ultimately rest with backbench MPs.

The Committee, according to Tory MP for West Dorset Chris Loder, will be "considering" the fact that Johnson recently survived a vote of no confidence, but also made a suggestion that the rules should be altered to allow another vote to occur sooner.

Bob Blackman, joint-executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, said a "very high threshold" would need to be met for a confidence vote in the Prime Minister to be justified "very soon" after a previous one.

He told Talk TV: “What we have to do is certainly have calm heads here, because one of the other suggestions being made … is that you’d reduce the timeframe to six months. Six months takes you to the beginning of December.