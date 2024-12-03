Where does the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square come from? 66ft tree in London slammed as 'embarrassing' - what is the Norway tradition
The erection of the tree is part of an almost eight-decade long tradition between the two countries following the Second World War, as a marker of respect to recognise the UK’s assistance to Norway. The tree’s official social media account wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Guess who’s back? Now, before the haters start commenting on my branches, I’ve had 10 days of beauty sleep.
“Who wouldn’t look a bit flat after that kind of travel? But don’t fret; it’ll fluff up and shine just in time for my big moment.”
One user wrote: “It’s here. Well half of it anyway”. Another said on X: 2The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree is embarrassing”. A third wrote: “I've not actually seen it but doesn't the Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree look awful”.
Others defended the tree, with one man sharing a sweet family anecdote of the tree’s history. He said: “My Norwegian grandfather captained the ship that brought over the first Christmas tree.
“Then a present from the people of Oslo. When I was a kid I sung in the Norwegian Seamans Church choir next to the tree every year.”
The tree will be officially unveiled on Thursday (5 December) when the lights and decorations are also added. People last year suggesting that it needed to be transported better to make sure it arrived in a better state.