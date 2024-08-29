Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grandmother, her daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend have admitted their roles in widescale disorder earlier this month in Middlesbrough, during which Jake Wray, 23, stopped cars at a junction and demanded to know if the drivers were “white” or “English,” a court has previously heard.

Wray’s partner, 24-year-old mother-of-two Megan Davison, was part of a mob caught on CCTV on Parliament Road, where she was seen jumping onto the roof of a car. Her mother, Amanda Walton, 52, was also captured on CCTV, walking her dog amid the crowd, throwing a missile at a building, and damaging a car wing mirror.

The three defendants appeared separately before Teesside Crown Court, each admitting to a single charge of violent disorder that occurred on August 4, amid horrific scenes on Teesside. The riots broke out following the Southport stabbings that claimed the lives of three children.

One of the pictures taken by Joel Goodman as rioters attacked a Holiday Inn housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on August 4. Photo credit: Joel Goodman/London News Pictures

Wray, of Seaton Street, Middlesbrough, was identified in the footage by a member of the public who was filming the incident, as previously detailed in a hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court. The prosecution explained that he approached drivers at a junction, asking whether they were “white” or “English,” and “if they were, he seems to allow them to pass.”

Judge Francis Laird KC scheduled Wray’s sentencing for September 18 and remanded him in custody, noting that Wray was under a suspended sentence at the time of the offence.

Walton, of Ashling Way, Middlesbrough, and her daughter, who lives with Wray, will be sentenced on September 23 after reports are prepared. They were also remanded in custody.

Bebe King, six, Alice de Silva Aguiar, nine, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were killed in the horrific attack at a Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop in Hart Street, Southport, on July 29. Ten others were seriously injured in the incident, including yoga teacher Leanne Lucas, 35.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.