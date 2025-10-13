Unwitting M1 white van man gives undercover police the finger on motorway in Nottinghamshire
The angry white van man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was then pulled over by a police car and given a ticking-off - but left on friendly terms after apologising, albeit with a fine.
The lorry was being used as part of a road safety operation and the cab contained roads policing officers. The unsuspecting driver - one of more than 50 people fined during a four-day operation last week - was then pulled over by a police car.
After being spoken to at the roadside, the apologetic man was sent on his way with a fine, some words of advice, and a friendly reminder to mind his manners behind the wheel.
PC Pearce Riley said: “Whilst this incident understandably caused some amusement among the team, the potential consequences of not wearing a seat belt really are no laughing matter.
“Had this man been involved in a motorway collision, his chances of walking away uninjured - or even walking away at all - would have been greatly reduced. And that’s why we do these operations: not to catch people out, but to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on our road network.”
The man was travelling along the M1 on the morning of Friday, October 3 when he was caught. The operation, called Operation Tramline, was carried out by Nottinghamshire Police and also included spotting drivers using their mobile phones at the wheel.