Former Conservative minister Maria Caulfield has defected to Reform UK.

Kemi Badenoch has acknowledged her party is enduring a “rough and bumpy time” following the defections of MP Danny Kruger and former minister Maria Caulfield to Reform UK. The Conservative leader told GB News that “every leader regrets losing people to another party”, and suggested there could be more defections if Reform maintains its polling lead.

She said: “There will be some people who will go to another party because of poll ratings. I have to make sure that I’m very focused on the strategy.”

She adding that others could leave “because they don’t like the new policies”, such as her emphasis on “no more lavish spending” and cutting welfare, and agreed that her party faced a difficult period. East Wiltshire MP Mr Kruger, who had sat on Mrs Badenoch’s front bench as a shadow welfare minister, defected to Reform on Monday, declaring the Conservative Party was “over” and urging his colleagues to join him.

Mr Kruger was joined on Tuesday by former Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, who lost her seat at last year’s general election. She told GB News: “If you are conservative right-minded, then the future is Reform. The country is going to change a lot.”

Ms Caulfield returned to her previous job as a nurse after leaving Parliament and switched her allegiance a month ago, according to the broadcaster. Caulfield was an MP for nine years and served as a junior health minister, as well as junior minister for women and a Tory party vice-chair.