Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said that by opposing the government's online safety law, Nigel Farage was on the side of sex offenders like Jimmy Savile.

Reform has said it would scrap the new law, arguing it does not protect children and suppresses free speech. Kyle told Sky News: "Make no mistake if people like Jimmy Savile were alive today he would be perpetrating his crimes online - and Nigel Farage is on their side."

Farage called the minister's comments "disgusting," while his Reform colleague Zia Yusuf said the claim was "one of the most appalling things I've seen in my political life". Kyle refused to back down after Farage's criticism, saying on social media: "If you want to overturn the Online Safety Act you are on the side of predators. It is as simple as that."

Savile was a BBC TV personality who presented shows such as Top of the Pops and Jim'll Fix It but after his death it emerged he had been one of the UK's most prolific sexual predators, using his celebrity status to target children and young people.

Last week, the new online safety rules came into force aimed at preventing children from seeing harmful or inappropriate content. Measures include requiring tech firm to put in place stricter checks for people accessing age-restricted content and taking quick action when harmful content is identified.

Failure to comply with the rules could see companies facing fines of up to £18m or 10% of the firm's turnover, whichever is greater. Speaking to Sky News, Kyle acknowledged that "some people are finding their way round" the rules.

However, he said the measures were a "huge, giant, unprecedented step forward in stopping harmful content finding its way into children's feeds". He said: "If we can take a big step forward, 70, 80, maybe even 90% forward when it comes to stopping harmful content getting into kids' feeds - I'll bank that, that's a good day at work.

"That 10% that remains - we will go on figuring it out as we go forward. I see that Nigel Farage is already saying he is going to overturn these laws.

"We have people out there who are extreme pornographers, peddling hate, peddling violence - Nigel Farage is on their side. Make no mistake if people like Jimmy Savile were alive today he would be perpetrating his crimes online - and Nigel Farage is on their side."

Speaking to the same channel, Reform UK's Yusuf said: "That is one of the most outrageous and disgusting things a politician has said in the political arena that I can remember, and that is quite a high bar. He claimed Labour "have no idea how the internet works and that this act, despite its name, will make children less safe".