Virgin Orbit attempted to launch the first space rocket from UK soil at Newquay Spaceport in Cornwall

The first attempt to launch an orbital satellite from Western Europe failed in the early hours of Tuesday morning (10 January 2023).

In what was hoped would also be a UK first, the Virgin Orbit rocket LauncherOne took off from Newquay Spaceport late on Monday (9 January). It was flown to an altitude of 35,000ft above the Atlantic Ocean by repurposed jumbo jet Cosmic Girl.

Despite successfully detaching from the jet and reaching space, what was described as an “anomaly” occurred. It meant the rocket failed to deliver its payload of 9 cereal box-sized satellites into space.

It’s expected this type of launch will become much more common in the coming years, particularly as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. Until last year, many satellite launches and space missions used Russian Soyuz rockets, but poor relations between the West and the Kremlin since the invasion have all but ended this kind of cooperation.

So, given its potential key role in the future of the Western economy, who owns Virgin Orbit - and what does the company do? Here’s everything you need to know.

Virgin Orbit uses customised jet airliner ‘Cosmic Girl’ to launch its rockets (image: Virgin Orbit)

What is Virgin Orbit?

Based in Long Beach in the US state of California, Virgin Orbit is a company that launches satellites into space.

Rather than focusing on getting them into orbit using conventional launch systems - i.e. rockets that take off from launchpads - Richard Branson’s business attaches them to a rocket that is strapped to the underside of a repurposed jet’s wing. Known as Cosmic Girl, the Boeing 747 drops the rocket - known as LauncherOne - from its wing at a high altitude, with the rocket then firing off into space to deliver its satellites.

Virgin Orbit argues that not only is this system cheaper than a conventional one, it is also not as weather-dependent given the aircraft can get above and away from any storms or other phenomena that might affect a launch. Furthermore, it says its launches generate fewer CO2 emissions than standard ones.

Its failure on 10 January means Virgin Orbit has now completed four successful commercial launch missions since January 2021, with only one failed attempt. In a statement, the company said that the latest mission still represented “an important step forward” in its operations.

Who owns Virgin Orbit?

Virgin Orbit was founded by Richard Branson in 2017 as a sister company to his space tourism venture Virgin Galactic.

In the company’s early days, Mr Branson secured investment from Emirati sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, which held 20% of the company by August 2021. It’s unclear whether it still has a holding in the firm.

British businessman Richard Branson has a controlling stake in Virgin Orbit (image: Virgin Orbit)

The rest of the company was held by Mr Branson through Virgin Group - the company he uses to hold shares and invest in all the Virgin brands he has founded, including Virgin Atlantic.