The showbiz world was met with the sad news of actress Anita Carey's death at the age of 75. The British actress passed away on July 19, 2023, following a breast cancer battle.
Anita was well-known for playing Joyce Smedley on Coronation Street in the 1990s but also played the guest role of Brenda Summers on the show in 1978.
But who exactly was Anita Carey? NationalWorld takes a closer look at her personal life and her roles away from ITV's Coronation Street.
In a career spanning nearly five decades, she also won a British Soap Award for a role away from Coronation Street. From May 2007 to March 2009, she played Vivien March in the BBC show Doctors. Her poignant storyline of a woman who had been raped earned her critical praise.
Her first role was in the British drama 'Kate' in 1971 where she played the recurring role of Shirley. A couple of years later, Anita appeared in one of her most nostalgic roles - Susan Chambers in 'Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads'.
This was a show that was set in Newcastle and follows the friendship of two men reunited after five years, played by Rodney Bewes and James Bolam.
Anita also notably appeared in Midsomer Murders (2005), Last of the Summer Wine (2004), Casualty (2005), and in The Bill earlier in her career (1993).
Marriage
While appearing in the stage production Sheffield in 1973, Anita met actor Mark Wing-Davey who she would marry nearly 30 years after they met in 2002.
The couple became parents to two children and they soon moved to the US due to Mark's work commitments.
Mark, who is now 74, is known for his role as Zaphod Beeblebrox in the radio and TV adaptations of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
In 2008, he was made Chairman of the Graduate Acting Program at New York University's Tish School of the Arts.