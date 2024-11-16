Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom tonight, but how did this tradition begin, and what’s the story behind it?

The Tower Ballroom, opened in 1894, is known for its opulent design and sprung dance floor, making it a popular location for dancers. The show's first trip to Blackpool occurred in 2004 during its second series, when the London studio was unavailable due to BBC's Children in Need telethon.

This move was well-received, leading to the establishment of the Blackpool special as a beloved tradition in the series. And this year, the show promises to be “even bigger, brighter, and more glamorous”.

According to the BBC, this time around, the highly anticipated professional dancers’ performance at Blackpool’s prestigious Tower Ballroom will feature a stunning Argentine Tango set in a glamorous 1940s hotel.

Choreographed by Matt Flint, Leandro Palou, and Maria Tsiatsiani, the routine will showcase the show’s talented professional dancers alongside supporting extra dancers.

The prestige of the dance floor is undeniable, with comedian Chris McCausland likening it to the "Wembley for ballroom dancers." He said: "It's a synonymous place, isn't it? I believe it's the Wembley for ballroom dancers. And two months in, maybe I'm a ballroom dancer now!? Eight weeks ago, I knew nothing about ballroom dancing."

As for multi-sport Olympian Montell Douglas, she compared the Blackpool Tower Ballroom to the Olympics for athletes. She said: “Blackpool holds such an iconic place and special significance for everyone in the Ballroom and Latin world because it’s simply the place to be. It’s where dancers aspire to go - it’s the Olympics for an athlete. It’s always a pleasure and an honour for people to experience that.”

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

Strictly Come Dancing is usually filmed at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. The show has been based there since 2013, after previously being filmed at BBC Television Centre in London until its closure.

Strictly Come Dancing stars have shared how excited they are for Blackpool Week | BBC/nw

Elstree Studios provides a large, purpose-built set where the iconic ballroom-themed stage is constructed for the series. While most episodes are filmed at Elstree, the show features a special Blackpool Week, where the cast travels to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, a historic venue known for ballroom dancing.

Who has received a perfect 40 at Blackpool?

Six couples have received a perfect 40 at Blackpool:

Danny & Oti – Charleston, Series 14

Ashley & Pasha – Jive, Series 16

Fleur & Vito – Couple’s Choice, Series 20

Harry & Aliona – Quickstep, Series 9 (Final)

Harry & Aliona – Argentine Tango, Series 9

Jason & Kristina – Show Dance, Series 9

You can watch Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool Week on iPlayer and BBC One on Saturday November 16, from 6.45pm