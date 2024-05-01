A devastated family has paid tribute to a schoolboy with an “infectious” zest for life who has died at the age of just 15. Liam Bridge’s loved ones urged people struggling with their mental health to seek help.

The Wigan schoolboy and pupil at St Peter’s High School was described as a “loving, caring soul” who was “cherished deeply” by his family and friends. He was adopted by his nan Trish O’Brien at a very early age and the two were “inseparable”, going on adventures and eating lots of sweets together, our sister title Wigan Today reports.

Liam, who grew up in the Worsley Hall area of the Greater Manchester town, developed a passion for motorbikes and was an animal lover. In a moving tribute, his family said: “Liam’s zest for life was infectious for everyone around him, always pushing the boundaries, but never too far.

"His passion for motorbikes was plain for everyone to see. He had multiple motorbikes of his own and would always be going at them with a spanner and wrench trying to make them go faster!

"He was besotted with animals, especially dogs. He would always have a dog with him, be it looking after friends’ and family’s dogs, or later on in the little time he had with us, his nan and her partner bought two bull terriers that he absolutely adored and they were stuck like glue.”

Tragically, Liam died on Saturday, 6 April after struggling with his mental health. His family added: “Sadly Liam had many trials and tribulations throughout his life, but always managed to keep a smile on his face and that on everyone around him.

"Despite his incredible ability to keep maintaining his impressive resilience to life’s challenges, and unwavering support from family and friends, Liam sadly ended that battle with mental health and took his own life at the very early age of just 15 years old.

"We as family and friends want to take any shred of positive from this dreadful situation, and ask, if you or any of your loved ones are struggling with mental health, please reach out and don’t let another family have to go through this devastating and heartbreaking experience.”