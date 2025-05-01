Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wildfire has been burning overnight in the Peak District, with emergency crews working for hours to try to contain it. It broke out yesterday on Wednesday, April 30 - Derbyshire Fire and Rescue are expected to issue an update this morning.

Firefighters will reassess the situation at 6am. People have been told to avoid the A54 near the Cat & Fiddle pub as this area is being used as a base by emergency services.

Residents near Errwood Reservoir are being asked to shut their windows and stay inside due to a large wildfire. | Derbyshire Fire and Rescue/Derby Mountain Rescue

Crews are crossing the road to access moorland near the Goyt Valley, and there is a high volume of fire service vehicles in the area. The fire broke out at around 11:30am on Wednesday, 30 April. Ten fire engines from Derbyshire and Cheshire Fire & Rescue Services are currently on the scene.

The Cat and Fiddle Distillery has closed due to smoke and asked customers to stay home for safety. Residents near Errwood Reservoir are advised to keep windows shut and stay indoors.

Staff from the Cat and Fiddle distillery said they were concerned about the fire's spread. Marketing manager Melanie Selstrom told the BBC: "We noticed the smoke between 10:00 and 11:00, and for hours it was a safe distance away. But the wind keeps changing, and suddenly it goes much closer, and when you are in a building full of alcohol and gas, that made us nervous.”