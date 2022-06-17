Will Jones was found in his bed by his mother Sharon after passing away in his sleep at his home in Wallasey

Will Jones, 26, died in his sleep and was found in his bed by his mum. (Credit: GoFundMe)

A young dad has passed away suddenly in his sleep, leaving his family “devastated” at the news.

Will Jones, 26, was found by his mum Sharon in his bed at his home in Wallasey, Merseyside.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fundraiser has now been set up by a close family friend to help with the funeral costs for the family in the wake of the tragic death.

Will Jones, 26, died in his sleep and was found in his bed by his mum. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Will was pronounced dead at the scene

The 26-year-old was found at his Wallasey home by mum Sharon on Thursday 2 June at around 10pm.

Paramedics were called to his address where he was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.26pm

The cause of Will’s death is still unknown.

The dad-of-one lived with his mother at the time and leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

Paula Harwood, a colleague of Will’s mum Sharon, spoke of the moment Will was found to the Liverpool Echo, saying: “He was literally sitting on the bed in all of his clothes and he looked like he’d just fallen asleep, there was just no knowing. He didn’t have any known underlying health conditions. It’s just so sad.

“Sharon is absolutely devastated. It could have been any one of us with children so it really cuts you to the bone that this has happened.

The family friend added that “nobody has a bad word to say about Will.”

Family friend launches funeral fundraiser

Paula took the initiative to launch a fundraiser to help support her William Hill bookmakers colleague through this difficult time.

The money raised in the fundraiser will go towards Will’s funeral, with more than £3,000 raised so far.

Paula’s fundraiser has been inundated with donations since it launched.

Donaters sent messages of support, with some saying how they hope the money will give Will “the best send off possible”.

In the fundraiser, Paula explained that the money will be used to support Sharon and her family before and after the funeral, saying: “I have set up this GoFundMe to help towards any costs as we all know not only funeral costs but also loss of wages can cause unnecessary upset at this already extremely hard time.

“If we can all put our arms around Sharon and help in a practical way I feel this would be the most helpful way to show our bond as not only colleagues but friends.”

Paula has been in touch with Sharon about the massive outpouring of support from the local community, saying that Will’s mum is “completely overwhelmed” at people’s generosity.

The target for the fundraiser is currently £5,000, with Paula revealing there will also be community events to help further support the fund.