A woman has been arrested after she was caught inhaling laughing gas behind the wheel.

Police were called to Northgate, Newark after a motorist was reportedly seen inhaling balloons and driving erratically around 8.20pm on Monday (July 15) and quickly located a parked van matching the one described.

As response officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the driver had a balloon in her mouth and appeared to be under the influence. A search of the van led to the discovery of multiple cannisters of nitrous oxide on board, while the vehicle was also found to be on cloned plates.

The suspect, a 29-year-old woman, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and possession of Class C drugs. She was additionally arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.

Sergeant Joseph Krawiecki, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We were first made aware of this incident after a member of the public reported seeing a driver appearing to inhale nitrous oxide. Thanks to these suspicions being brought to our attention, we were able to quickly arrive at the scene and detain a suspect.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever get behind the wheel while under the influence, whether that be laughing gas, or other drugs or alcohol. Doing this severely inhibits the decisions drivers make and can slow down their reaction times too, which puts everyone on the roads at risk.

“We’d always encourage anyone who suspects someone might be drink or drug-driving to contact the police straight away by calling 101.”