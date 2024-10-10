Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has denied sending a bomb hoax about Buckingham Palace while the King recovered from cancer treatment.

Diane Durham, 62, admitted posting a message on X which suggested a 'thing liable to explode' was travelling to the 300-year-old royal residence via train. But she pleaded not guilty to the charge of communicating false information to the Metropolitan Police. Durham appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court dressed in black and wearing a Palestine flag pin badge on Monday (October 7) - the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival and the escalation of war in Gaza. She represented herself during the brief hearing and elected for a trial at Leeds Crown Court, where she will appear next month. She told the court: "If I do get legal representation, there's someone out there intent on stalking everyone associated with my case. I don't want him or her facing that barrage." She told District Judge Timothy Capstick that she "fully accepted" writing the tweet and tagging the Metropolitan Police. She said: "I fully accept making the post, I wrote it, I sent it. I didn't delete it until it was reported over a week later."

Diane Durham, 62, admitted posting a message on X which suggested a 'thing liable to explode' was travelling to the Buckingham Palace via train. | William Lailey / SWNS

When quizzed why she was therefore denying the charge, she added: "There was lots going in real life, online and I'm looking for some answers." Judge Capstick said: "All the court will be concerned with is if the prosecution bringing the case against you can prove the case. The court will not be used as a platform for you to air your views, whatever they may be. It will be a question for the court to answer what it is you have accepted."

The incident is said to have taken place on May 17. Durham was arrested at her home in Pudsey, near Leeds, after the Met informed West Yorkshire Police. If found guilty, she faces up to two years in prison. Durham, whose husband watched from the public gallery, was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Leeds Crown Court on November 4.