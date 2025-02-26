Man arrested after woman's death on Stena Line ferry between Fishguard in Wales and Rosslare in Ireland

A man has been arrested after a woman died on a passenger ferry.

It happened on the 2pm sailing from Fishguard in Wales to Rosslare Europort yesterday.

A Gardai spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 5pm and went on board the ship.

The spokesperson said: “A woman was later pronounced deceased and her body remains at the scene. A man was arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the eastern region.

“The scene has been preserved for technical and forensic examination.”

A file photo of a Stena Line ferry docked at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, IrelandA file photo of a Stena Line ferry docked at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, Ireland
A file photo of a Stena Line ferry docked at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, Ireland

The spokesperson added: “The office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, the outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and a family liaison officer has been assigned to provide support and information to the deceased’s family.”

Gardai said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Stena Line confirmed that the incident occurred on the 2pm sailing from Fishguard to Rosslare.

The spokesperson added: “This is a police matter, so please direct all further questions to the Gardai.”

A sailing from Rosslare to Fishguard was cancelled following the incident.

