A woman who stabbed her husband to death at their home in a quiet Somerset village has been found guilty of murder.

Henri Kekkonen, 41, died on May 9, after his wife Christine stabbed him in the neck in the home they shared in Baltonsborough before texting her mother, “I’ve done something awful”.

He is believed to have been murdered at some point between 4pm and 4.20pm. At 4.21pm, Christine texted her mother, saying, "Mum, please get the police here now. Please. I've done something awful."

Her father then called for an ambulance, and within 15 minutes, police and paramedics had arrived on the scene. Despite their efforts, Henri did not survive. Police discovered a knife upon a search of the couple's home.

Christine, 36, claimed she didn't intend to injure her husband, but on Friday, November 29, a jury at Bristol Crown Court found her guilty of murder.

Detective Superintendent Lorett Spierenburg, the senior investigating officer, said: "Henri was a loving husband who aged 41 had so much more life to live. Those opportunities were cruelly taken from him.

"Christine Kekkonen is clearly a vulnerable woman, but her actions that afternoon have cut short the life of a man who completely doted on her. I am pleased for Henri's family that the woman responsible for his death has today been convicted of his murder and my thoughts remain with them."

She will be sentenced on March 28.