A woman has been jailed for smashing her pregnant friend in the face with a wine glass.

Rosealeen Sullivan was at her friend’s house for a quiet evening in, and was drinking wine - her friend was not drinking because she was pregnant.

The friend said she was tired and wanted to go to sleep but Sullivan was annoyed at this, and rolled her eyes. When she was asked why she did that, Sullivan flew into a rage, started calling her friend names and then smashed a wine glass into her pregnant woman’s forehead, making it gush blood.

Rosealeen Sullivan smashed a wine glass into her pregnant friend's face and was then caught with cocaine | Cheshire Constabulary

The victim then stood up, and trod on broken glass, which cut her foot.

An ambulance was called, and they informed police. Sullivan, 33, was arrested on suspicion of assault, and taken into custody. While there, officers found wraps of cocaine in her handbag and arrested her on suspicion of possession of a class A drug (cocaine).

PC Molly Eaton said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a pregnant woman in her own home. The injuries to her face and foot needed hospital treatment and it is incomprehensible how Sullivan could justify such violence against her friend. I hope this time in prison will act as a wakeup call for her in her behaviour toward her friend.”

Sullivan, of Castleton Avenue in Stretford appeared at Chester Crown Court on October 16 after being found guilty of assault and pleading guilty to possession of cocaine at an earlier hearing, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. The attack happened October 3 last year in Adlington, which is in Cheshire, between Macclesfield and Manchester.