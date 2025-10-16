The family of a woman who died tragically says she will be ‘forever in their hearts’.

But the relatives of 18-year-old Ellie Jo Evers have also said that “they feel a sense of injustice for Ellie”, despite watching the man who caused her death being sent to prison for six years and three months.

It has taken more than two years for Joshua Claydon to be brought to justice. He was driving dangerously on a flyover when he crashed, killing Ellie, leaving another passenger with life-changing injuries and seriously injuring two more.

Witnesses saw Claydon speeding and driving erratically, weaving between vehicles, said police.

Speaking after the sentencing, Ellie’s family said: “We were under no illusions that any sense of satisfaction was to be gained by the outcome of Monday’s hearing. What we all long for is the return of Ellie and this we are forever denied.

“We were however wholly unprepared for the legal process and the toll this would take upon us all. It has taken over two years and three months from the date of losing Ellie to reach the sentencing hearing. It is not lost on us that this is almost the equivalent of the minimum custodial sentence handed down. Whilst trying to navigate our grief we had to wait some 20 months for a charging decision to be made, then followed postponement of hearings and late cancellation of first Crown Court hearing when a plea was submitted administratively.

“Throughout all of this time we were aware that the defendant retained his driving licence. As we listened to the original police interviews read aloud, where the driver denied any wrongdoing on two occasions, only to go on to receive credit for an early guilty plea, we could not help but feel a sense of injustice for Ellie and the other victims.

“We also cannot be certain of his intent, but receiving letters of apology from the defendant two weeks prior to the sentencing hearing left us feeling this was a calculated and insincere manoeuvre on his behalf. We would however take this opportunity to thank Mr. Cohen (Prosecution Counsel) for his efforts and generosity of time and also our family liaison team who have been there for us. Ellie will be forever in our hearts and missed and loved by us all.”

Detective Sarah Lucas said: “This was a truly terrible incident which has cost a young woman her life. This case could not make clearer the consequences of dangerous driving, something all those involved and their families will feel the impact of forever.

“We’ve remained in contact with Ellie’s family and all the passengers throughout this case and understand how difficult every stage of this process has been since the tragic events of July 2023. As we did at the start of this case, we ask everyone to respect the privacy of the victims and their families at this difficult time.”

Claydon, 20, of Orrmo Road in Canvey Island, Essex, was driving on the A13 Pitsea flyover on July 1 2023 when he crashed the car. Last month he appeared at Basildon Crown Court and admitted one count of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. At the same court on October 6, he was sentenced to six years and three months in prison, and was disqualified from driving for five years.