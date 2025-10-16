A family have paid tribute to a woman who was found dead in her home.

Tracie Guy was discovered on Friday, and a man has been arrested for murder. Her grieving family have released a picture of her and a tribute, in which they lovingly call her “mad as a box of frogs”.

The family said: "Tracie was the life and soul of the party, everyone's Auntie Tracie; mad as a box of frogs. You definitely knew she was there when you walked into the room. Tracie was loved by everyone and she will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends."

Tracie Guy, who died on Friday | Issued by Lincolnshire Police

The 54-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries at about 4.45pm on Friday. Paramedics tried to save her but she died.

A 42-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries, and recalled to prison following a breach in his licence conditions.

Tracie was found at he home in Beck Gardens, Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Det Chief Insp Claire Rimmer, who is the senior investigating officer, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family at this difficult time. We are grateful for the support of the local community as we complete our investigation into the circumstances that surround this sad death.

"I am appealing for information that will help and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Beck Gardens between 4.20pm and 5pm on Friday, October 10. I would also ask that anyone who has recorded doorbell footage, CCTV, dashcam footage etc gets in touch; it may have captured useful evidence.”

Anyone who has information, who was in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm or has recorded video footage is asked to contact the Investigation Team by calling Lincolnshire Police on 101, or emailing [email protected], referring to incident 310 of October 10.