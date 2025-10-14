An estranged husband who ran over his wife with a car in a hit-and-run incident, has been jailed for attempted murder and domestic abuse.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A “calculating and controlling domestic abuser” who ran his estranged wife over with a car has been jailed. Alan Johnston, of Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, was found guilty of attempted murder and domestic abuse on September 11 at the High Court in Dundee.

His offending took place over the course of nearly four years with the 62-year-old becoming increasingly abusive towards his former partner after their relationship broke down. On Tuesday, at the High Court in Edinburgh, Johnston received a 10-year extended sentence with an eight year jail term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The abuser restricted his partner’s access to the internet, told her which rooms she was and was not allowed to enter in their home, and also poured water from a kettle over her head. The court heard how he tried to block the sale of their property and watched her from his parked vehicle while revving the engine.

The High Court in Edinburgh

Mr Johnston’s offending came to a head when he struck her with his van on March 4 last year. Witness evidence heard in court detailed how he assaulted the injured victim and threatened to soak her in petrol and set her on fire.

He was also found guilty of breaching a civil domestic abuse interdict, which the victim had obtained to keep herself safe from him. At court, he was also given an indefinite non-harassment order.

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “Alan Johnston is a calculating and controlling domestic abuser whose actions could have had devastating consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prosecutors were able to demonstrate a course of abusive behaviour which culminated in him attempting to murder his estranged wife with a vehicle. Johnston has now been held accountable following this prosecution, which should send a clear message to those who commit this type of offending.

“No one should have to live in fear of a partner or former partner, and I would urge anyone affected to consider reporting your experience when you feel ready, able and safe to do so. You will be listened to and supported by our trauma-informed staff as we seek to use all the tools available to seek justice.”