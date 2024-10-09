BBC Scotland star Linda Sinclair has opened up about the moment she saved a woman from a suicide attempt as part of World Mental Health Day. | @lindajsinclair/X

BBC Scotland broadcaster Linda Sinclair has opened up about the moment she helped to stop someone taking their own life.

Sinclair, 53, has shared her experience as part of World Mental Health Day (October 10), saying that she helped prevent a woman from attempting to kill herself on a beach in Orkney. The journalist, who lost a family member to suicide in 2018, said that she had spotted the woman walking in the middle of the road, purposefully not avoiding the oncoming traffic, while she was out for a swim at Inganess Beach.

She said: “I watched her crying, take off her shoes and walk fully clothed into the water. Automatically I knew something was wrong, so I went to her aid.”

Sinclair guided the woman back to safety, but the woman then turned around and began walking toward the water again. She said: “She was clearly in a very distressed state, and I couldn’t stand by and watch. I didn’t have my phone with me, so I ran to the road and flagged down a man asking him to call 999.

“A policeman and another member of the public, who I understood to be a friend of the lady, arrived quickly. It seemed like time was passing by and she was still in the water. I couldn’t understand why no one was helping.”

Wading into the water to rescue the woman for a second time, Sinclair said: “I don’t know how long I was in there with her for. I wasn’t focused on time, I just wanted to get her to safety. I spoke to her about her life and her family and reassured her that ending her own life wasn’t the answer, nor was it her only option.”

“Although she was a stranger, it made me think about my family’s experience. I wouldn’t want any other family to suffer in the way ours has.

“When we got back to shore, we were met with paramedics, lifeguard volunteers and more police. The lady didn’t say anything but gave me a huge bear hug before going with the paramedics.

“I’ll never forget the feeling I got when she hugged me. I’m sure it was her way of saying thank you.”

Sinclair has shared the experience to encourage emergency responders to apply for the St Andrew’s First Aid Scottish First Aid Awards 2025. She added: “I don’t have any formal experience in first aid or mental health first aid training, but I believe my personal connection to the topic is one of the reasons I wanted to help.

“If I didn’t have those instinctive feelings, the outcome could have been very different.

“It’s bittersweet but I am glad that my personal understanding helped to prevent another family from the most indescribable pain.”

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “Each year we are overwhelmed to hear of the number of courageous people across Scotland, like Linda, who have stepped up and stepped in during emergency situations.

“We know all too well that had Linda not intervened, the outcome of the story could have been drastically different. We want to encourage those who have saved a life, or know of someone who has displayed first aid excellence, to come forward and nominate for this year’s awards, to ensure these heroes get the recognition they deserve.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.