Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have found a body in search for missing Xielo Maruziva, two

A body has been found in the search for a two-year-old boy who fell into the River Soar earlier this year. Xielo Maruziva went missing after falling into the water on Saturday, February 18 and his disappearance prompted a major dedicated search by the authorities in the area.

Leicestershire Police said the body was found on Thursday morning (June 6) following workers carrying out work in the area of Aylestone Meadows near the river. A formal identification will now take place and specialist officers are providing support to his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: “This is devastating news and our thoughts are with Xielo’s family. We are so sorry to bring them this news which we were all dreading and our full support is being provided to them at this most difficult time. Formal identification will now take place and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.

Police name boy, 2, who fell into Leicester river as Xielo Maruziva who has been described by his family as 'cheeky', 'smart', and 'bundle of joy'.

“Full support is also being provided to the workers who were in the area of Aylestone Meadows this morning and I want to thank them for their support and co-operation in the most horrendous and unimaginable circumstances.”

ACC Kerr added: “Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the search for Xielo for your dedicated work in extremely traumatic circumstances and an extremely complex search. Thank you also to our communities and wider members of the public for your continued support.”

His family described him as a “cheeky, funny” boy who is “a bundle of joy” as they thanked the community for their support days after he went missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xielo’s mother said: “Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile and always loves a cuddle and some kisses. Xielo loves playing with his toys and watching cartoons including Bino and Fino.

“Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened. We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this. All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible. Thank you.”