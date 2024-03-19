Police have shot an XL bully dog dead after four people were injured in an attack in Battersea, London. (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Police have shot dead a dog suspected to be an XL bully following a a street attack which hospitalised four people.

Armed officers were called out after the Met Police received reports that an animal was dangerously out of control and attacking people. The incident took place on Home Road, Battersea at around 10pm on Monday, March 18.

Four people were taken to hospital, however their injured were not life-threatening. Police believe that the dog may have been an XL bully, with investigators currently examining to determine its exact breed.

It has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate since February 1. It came after multiple reports of dangerous attacks, including the death of grandmother Ester Martin following an XL bully attack. There were also new rules are the use of muzzles and leashes for those who do hold exemption certificates.

Officers have arrested two people in connection with the incident. A 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Local MP Marsha de Cordova said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in the attack, and for their full recovery. I am in contact with the police and their enquiries are ongoing.

“New laws have come into force that make it illegal to own an American XL Bully dog without an exemption certificate. It is vital that there is strong enforcement to make sure owners comply with the legislation.”