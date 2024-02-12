A man and a woman have been charged after an eight-year-old child was left seriously injured by an XL bully (Stock photo of an XL bully - Jacob King/PA Wire)

A man and a woman have both been charged after an eight-year-old boy was left seriously injured following an XL bully attack.

Amanda Young, 49, and Lewis Young, 30, were arrested by police after the young boy was bitten on Saturday, February 10. Officers were called to the scene on Wadham Road in Bootle, Merseyside at around 5.20pm following reports that a child had been bitten on the head by a dog in the communal areas of nearby flats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Young and Lewis Young, who are not related to the victim, were both charged with being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury. They have been remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Magistraites' Court on Monday. February 12.

The young boy was hospitalised with his injuries following the attack, and has been described by police as being in a serious but stable condition. The dog, which was later confirmed to be an XL bully, was destroyed in agreement with the owner on Saturday evening.