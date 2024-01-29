Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA says it has been left with "no option" but to euthanise XL bully-type dogs signed into its care, with the full breed ban now just days away.

The animal welfare charity, along with all other rescues, breeders, and owners of XL bully dogs have been unable to legally sell, adopt out, or otherwise rehome them since 31 December, when the first stage of the government's breed ban came into effect. MPs first took aim at American XL bullies, a fairly new breed derived from pit bulls, in September 2023, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later announcing the breed would be banned on the back of two serious attacks - one of which saw a man killed.

The second phase of the ban comes into force on 1 February, and from that date, it will be a criminal offence to own an XL bully-type dog without a special exemption. All dogs meeting the government's XL bully definition will also need to soon be microchipped, spayed or neutered, and be insured in case they injure anyone. They already need to be muzzled and kept on a lead when out in public.

The RSPCA says it is 'devastated' it will have to put down dogs identified as XL bullies (Photo: Daniel Jae Webb / SWNS)

An RSPCA spokesperson told NationalWorld: “From 1 February 2024, we are devastated that the new law will mean we will have no option but to euthanise all dogs who have been identified as an XL Bully type by a police dog legislation officer, and have been signed over to us.

"We remain vehemently opposed to breed specific legislation which fails to protect the public and punishes dogs based on their appearance," they continued. Under the current legislation, the charity would have no other alternative except to keep any dogs they had been able to exempt before applications closed - at midday, 31 January - in their centres for the rest of their lives.

The charity did not give any current indication of how many dogs which meet the government criteria are currently in its care. However in October, RSPCA dog expert Dr Samantha Gaines told the government it had about 110 dogs in its shelters which may be found to meet the breed standard, and would have to be put down.

At least 4,000 bully-type dogs have been granted exemptions, Defra has said. The government says the ban is being introduced to safeguard the public following an increase in dog attacks in recent years. Up until 2021 there were around three fatalities per year, but here have been 23 since the start of 2021 – with the XL Bully being disproportionately involved in this rise, a spokesperson wrote.