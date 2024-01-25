Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warning: Story contains graphic content and images which may be distressing to some readers.

The ‘bloodstained’ body of a dead dog, believed to be a young XL bully, has been found dumped in Southeast London with a severe head injury.

The RSPCA is investigating after the female dog's body was found inside a large metal crate on a patch of grass in Halcot Avenue, Bexleyheath, last Wednesday (17 January). Inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: “We believe the poor dog was transported to the grassy patch in Halcot Avenue inside the crate some time between 4.30pm and 6.15pm last Wednesday... We’re appealing to the public for help with this investigation, if anyone recognises this poor dog then we’d urge them to get in touch."

The team would also like to hear from anyone who lives in the area with CCTV or a doorbell camera, and could provide them with footage that may assist their enquiries. The young dog, thought to be just six to nine-months-old, was not microchipped and had no collar or tag on. Her body was taken to an emergency vet who found a blunt force injury to the right side of her head - and blood coming from her mouth and backend.

The RSPCA is urging anyone who recognises this dog to get in touch (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

The dog was a distinctive colour with unusual markings of grey merle patches on white fur, so she hoped someone may recognise her and come forward. Inspector Ormerod added: “At this stage we have no idea how this poor dog has sustained such a head injury but I’m deeply concerned that it may have been caused deliberately.

"It’s incredibly upsetting that her bloodstained body was dumped so carelessly in a residential area and it must have been a shocking discovery to make," she continued. The dog was found inside a black metal crate, "which was covered in faeces and urine, with a beige sheet thrown over the top and pink twine tying it shut".

The crate the young XL bully-type was found in (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 01210692.

This is not the animal welfare charity's only investigation into cruelty against an XL bully, with investigators also revealing this week another dog had been thrown to its death from a flyover in Sheffield. RSPCA inspectors say they believe the dog was alive when she was likely thrown from the bridge - as she was found with blood around her mouth which may be from the impact of the fall.

The UK government is in the process of banning XL bully dogs, after the breed was linked to a number of serious dog attacks - including some fatal ones. On 31 December, the first stage of the government's XL bully ban came into force, with the breed to be fully banned unless their owner has an exemption certificate from 1 February.

All XL Bully-type dogs are currently required to wear a muzzle and lead when out in public, and can no longer be bred, sold, adopted out, given away or rehomed at all. Eventually, they will also have to be microchipped, spayed or neutered, and insured in case they cause injury.

