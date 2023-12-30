There are a number of important steps XL bully owners can take to make sure their application is successful

Dog owners whose pups run the risk of fitting the government's XL bully description can breathe a sign of relief - there's still time to make sure their dog can get an exemption from the ban.

The first stage of the government's two-part plan to ban XL bullies by adding them to the prohibited breed list under the Dangerous Dogs Act comes into force on Sunday (31 December). It means from this date, XL bully-type dogs can no longer be sold, adopted out, given away, abandoned, rehomed or bred - and they must wear muzzles and a lead when out in public.

By 1 February next year it will become a criminal offence to own one without an exemption certificate. But with the first stage of the ban already in place, how long do owners have to apply - and what do they need to do to make sure their application is granted?

Here's everything you need to know:

There are just six weeks left for XL bully owners to apply for an exemption to the new ban (Photo: Adobe Stock)

How long do XL bully-type dog owners have to apply for an exemption certificate?

The second stage of the ban kicks in on 1 February 2024. The last day owners can apply to the government for a Certificate of Exemption is the day before this, 31 January.

However, Defra has urged owners who want to keep their pets not to risk leaving it to the last minute. The government has also recommended a precautionary approach - with the official definition of an XL bully-type dog depending on physical characteristics rather than breeding or DNA - with a spokesperson saying: "If you are unsure if your dog is an XL Bully or whether any puppies may grow up to be of this dog type, you should comply with the relevant requirements and restrictions.”

What should owners do to make sure their application is successful?

Defra has already granted at least 4,000 exemption certificates for XL bully-type dogs. To make sure yours is one of them, there are a few things you need to arrange before you apply.

For your application to be successful, you must hold active third party public liability insurance for your dog - with cover staring from 1 February at the latest. The policy must renew annually for the rest of the dog's life, and must cover the policyholder for death or bodily injury to any person caused by the dog.

The government recommendation is a Dogs Trust membership (you can apply here). You can opt to go with another provider, but you will need to make sure it covers prohibited breeds as defined under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

You should also book in an appointment with your vet to get your pet microchipped as soon as possible, as it is essential that all dogs over eight weeks old are microchipped to receive an exemption. You will have to provide your microchip details during the application process. If your dog is less than 8 weeks old when you apply, you’ll have until 31 March to give the microchip number to Defra - and you will be sent a new certificate afterwards.

Speaking of vet appointments, you should book in an appointment to get your dog spayed or neutered as soon as possible. Owners will also be required to provide proof - usually a letter from their vet - that their dog has been neutered by 30 June. For young dogs under one year old, they will be required to provide proof by the end of 2024.