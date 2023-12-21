Top dog experts say there is a risk floods of XL bullies may be abandoned in the next few weeks, with rescues left to pick up the pieces

A group of top dog experts and animal charities are calling on a stay of execution for XL bullies, with the first breed restrictions just days away.

MPs first took aim at American XL bullies, a fairly new breed derived, in part, from pit bulls, in late September. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later announced the breed would be banned by the end of the year, on the back of two serious attacks involving the breed - one where a young Birmingham girl and two men who tried to help her were bitten, and the death of Staffordshire man Ian Price, who died of his injuries after trying to defend his elderly mother from two loose XL bullies. With just days to go until all XL bully dogs have to be leashed and muzzled in public - and it becomes illegal to breed, sell, advertise, abandon, or give one away - the Dog Control Coalition has written an open letter to the Prime Minister to call for an urgent delay on introducing the breed ban. The expert group, which includes the RSPCA, Scottish SPCA, Battersea Cats and Dogs Home, the British Veterinary Association, the Kennel Club, and others, say they strongly oppose banning any breed - but in the absence of deciding to reverse the ban, the government needs to extend the "unnecessarily short deadline" before it comes into force, so owners, rescue centre staff and vet teams can do what is best for the dogs in their care.

The group said their main concerns are that the ban is being introduced at speed, with little time for those affected to prepare - leaving owners confused and anxious, and placing a huge emotional and logistical burden on rescue centres and vet teams. There has been a "lack of clear communication" from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), they said, meaning many owners were unaware of what they need to do to comply with the new law, causing them to potentially miss the deadline to make sure their beloved family pet gets an exemption. The coalition says there is not enough financial support to help owners comply, "making it impossible for some to keep their dogs and adding to the burden of those who can, in an already difficult economic climate".

The first XL bully restrictions are now just days away (Photo: Adobe Stock)

With the exact numbers of XL Bully dogs in the UK not known, the buck will fall to vets to potentially spay and neuter tens of thousands of dogs, so they comply with the law. "We continue to ask the UK government to extend the neutering window to the summer of 2025 for dogs under seven months old at this current time," they said.

The pace of the policy change was also impacting significantly on the rescue sector. "We face the very real risk of dogs being dumped in large numbers, leaving the rescue sector, already full to bursting, having to pick up the pieces. There is a lack of funding for neutering and inadequate funding for euthanasia, placing extra pressure on animal charities," the coalition wrote.

"Rescue centre staff face being forced to put to sleep pet animals simply because of the way they look, and who, if they were a different breed, they would potentially be able to take the time to train, rehabilitate and prepare for secure and safe homes," the letter continued. Rescue centres also had no clear guidance on what to do with potentially bully-type puppies in rehoming centres, as dogs can only be assessed as an XL Bully type when fully mature.

"We urgently need more information and support from the government so that we can help support owners and dogs affected by this ban and we, the rescue sector of the coalition will also need help and support to get through this too," the letter said. "On behalf of responsible XL Bully owners, animal welfare charities and veterinary professionals, we are asking that you act urgently to extend the implementation of this legislation."

New figures released by Defra on Monday (18 December) showed that they have so far received more than 4,000 applications for an exemption. A spokesperson has confirmed to NationalWorld that with the majority of them were granted, with most certificates issued within a week.

From 31 December, XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead when in public. From 1 February 2024, it will also be a criminal offence to be in possession of an XL Bully in England and Wales unless you have applied for an exemption. To receive an exemption, owners must hold active public liability insurance for their dog, have had their dog microchipped, and pay an application fee. Owners will also be required to provide proof that their dog has been neutered. For most dogs, this will be by 30 June 2024, but for dogs under one year old, this should be by the end of 2024.