XL bully owners now have just six weeks to get their dog an exemption, before owning them becomes a criminal offence

Nearly 4,000 XL bullies have been given government exemption certificates, with the clock ticking until owners of the controversial dogs face new legal restrictions - before the breed is banned altogether.

There are now less than two weeks until all XL bully dogs have to be leashed and muzzled in public - and it becomes illegal to breed, sell, advertise, abandon, or give one away. There is also just over six weeks left to apply for an exemption certificate before the full breed ban comes into force on 1 February.

New figures released by Defra - the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs - on Monday (18 December) showed that they have so far received more than 4,000 applications for an exemption. A spokesperson has confirmed to NationalWorld that with the majority of them were granted, with most certificates issued within a week.

There are just six weeks left for XL bully owners to apply for an exemption to the new ban (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss is now urging bully owners to take all necessary steps to ensure they are complying with the law, in time for the changes. "Owners should read the guidance and ensure they are ready to comply with the new rules, which includes keeping your XL Bully dog muzzled and on a lead in public from 31 December.

“From 1 February 2024, it will also be a criminal offence to be in possession of an XL Bully in England and Wales unless you have applied for an exemption. Please do not risk leaving it to the last minute if you want to keep your dog, you should apply now for a Certificate of Exemption," she continued.

The government recommended a precautionary approach. "f you are unsure if your dog is an XL Bully or whether any puppies may grow up to be of this dog type, you should comply with the relevant requirements and restrictions.”

After the transition period ends, owners without a Certificate of Exemption could receive a criminal record and an unlimited fine if they are found to be in possession of an XL Bully type dog. In a statement, Defra said the measures were being introduced to safeguard the public following an increase in dog attacks in recent years. Up until 2021 there were around 3 fatalities per year. There have been 23 since the start of 2021 – with the XL Bully being disproportionately involved in this rise, a spokesperson wrote.

To receive an exemption, owners must hold active public liability insurance for their dog, have had their dog microchipped, and pay an application fee. Owners will also be required to provide proof that their dog has been neutered. For most dogs, this will be by 30 June 2024, but for dogs under one year old, this should be by the end of 2024.