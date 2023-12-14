Police were called by staff at the children's hospital after a child was admitted with bones showing after XL Bully attack

A 12-year-old boy was reportedly left with the bones in his arm visible following an attack in the home in the Firth Park area, Sheffield. Picture: Google Maps, Adobe Stock

A 12-year-old boy has reportedly been left with the bones in his arm visible following an attack by his family’s XL Bully at their Sheffield home. Police were called by Sheffield Children’s Hospital just before midnight on December 12 after the boy was brought in with serious injuries.

When officers arrived, they found the bones in the child’s arm were visible and broken. In response, South Yorkshire Police sent firearms officers to the boy’s home in the Firth Park area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said they were met by two XL Bully dogs that were acting aggressively and “deemed to be posing a risk to those inside the property and community should they have escaped”. The dogs were contained and seized, and are being kept in police kennels.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading South Yorkshire’s dangerous dogs work, said: “We have seen an increase in public dog attacks over recent years, but the greatest threat is still from family pets, within your own home. As Christmas and New Year approach, you may welcome more visitors into your home and have excited children, so it is important to be vigilant. Stop thinking ‘my dog wouldn’t do that’. Any dog can be aggressive and when exposed to stress and anxiety it can take days for their behaviour to return to ‘normal’.

“Basic steps can help keep everyone safe. Provide a space for your dog where they are left alone and feel safe. Encourage children to gently stroke your dog, avoid teasing and shouting and always be in close supervision. Do not leave children and dogs unattended.

“Ensure your children do not interfere with your dog’s feeding, sleeping or play time. If you’re dog becomes anxious with visitors, put your dog where they feel safe until people leave. Simple steps and changes can prevent serious injury and fatality.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

CI Cheney said during the incident, a nearby neighbour "attempted to film the dogs and officers on a mobile phone, posing a risk to himself" and refused to go back inside when asked. CI Cheney said: “We are open and transparent around the incidents we attend and when and why we on occasions have had to destroy a dog on scene.

"These incidents are stressful, dangerous, and not for people’s entertainment. If you find yourself witnessing an incident, please co-operate with officers for everyone’s safety."

It comes after police responded to two loose dogs, reportedly XL Bullies, in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield on December 13. Several residents have told The Star they were contained without incident and without harming any other animal or person. SYP has been approached for comment.

Last week, Sheffield city centre was brought to a standstill after an incident involving an attack by a dog on another animal near the bottom of Fargate. A man was later arrested and charged with being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £60 surcharge. He was also ordered to muzzle the dog when out in future.

Advertisement

Advertisement