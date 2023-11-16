Dog and owner injured after reports of attack by two 'XL bully' dogs on Sheffield estate

A dog and its owner have been injured in an attack in Sheffield by suspected XL Bully dogs, say police.

Officers said they increased the number of officers on the streets of Firth Park, where the incident happened yesterday, involving an attack by two of the animals. South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident on Sicey Avenue in Firth Park shortly after 2.30pm [on Wednesday, 15 November] in which two dogs, believed to be an XL Bully breed, are reported to have attacked another dog and its owner.

"Our officers attended the scene and you may have seen an increased police presence in the area. The dog has been taken to the vets and its owner received non-life threatening injuries."

They added that the two dogs have been seized by officers, and the owner is complying with the police investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it via the South Yorkshire Police online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 494 of 15 November.

It is the latest incident suspected of involving XL Bullies, with South Yorkshire Police attending multiple reports within recent weeks. Police called out at around 10.20am on Thursday, November 9, to reports that two dogs, believed to be XL Bullies, had attacked another dog and its owner on Roman Mews in Doncaster.

Prior to that, on September 21, officers were called to a dog attack on Labernum Grove, Stocksbridge. The force said that an XL bully escaped from its home and attacked another dog being walked in the street.

South Yorkshire Police dog legislation officer PC Paul Jameson said earlier this year: "We’re continuing to see an increase in incidents involving dogs being out of control, or causing fear, and without action, and we fear it is only a matter of time until we experience another fatality within South Yorkshire. We’re urging dog owners of all breeds to up their efforts in keeping everyone safe. Please stop thinking ‘my dog wouldn’t do that’, ‘my dog wouldn’t bite my child’. This can happen to anyone."