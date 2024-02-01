Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may still be possible to get your XL bully-type an exemption from the breed ban, but you'll need to be proactive about it.

As of Thursday (1 February), the government's XL bully ban is now in full effect. It is now a criminal offence to own a dog meeting the XL bully criteria without an exemption, and owners must have insurance in case their dog hurts someone. All XL bullies already need to be muzzled and on a leash when out in public, and can no longer be rehomed under phase one of the ban, which kicked in on 31 December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MPs first took aim at American XL bullies, a fairly new breed derived, in part, from pit bulls, in late September 2023. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later announced the breed would be banned on the back of two high-profile attacks. A Defra - Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs - spokesperson said there has been an increase in dog attacks in recent years. Up until 2021 there were around three fatalities per year, but there have been 23 since the start of 2021 – with the XL bully being disproportionately involved in this rise.

Owners had until midday on 31 January to apply for an exemption for dogs meeting the government's XL bully criteria. However, this criteria is based on physical characteristics rather than breeding or DNA, and some have raised concern online that their dog might meet the criteria, but they have missed the boat applying for an exemption certificate.

NationalWorld asked Defra what owners in this position should do. Here's what they had to say:

Defra says if you think your dog might be affected by the ban, take action now (Photo: Stephanie Vine / SWNS)

What should I do if I think my dog might count as an XL bully, but I didn't get an exemption?

If you missed the exemption deadline, but think your dog might meet the XL bully criteria, you need to get in touch with your local police proactively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are 137 dog legislation officers across the country, with at least one in every force. This is who you will need to be put in touch with, the department says. "If you think you have an XL Bully dog and you do not have a Certificate of Exemption, you should contact your local police force and ask to speak to the Dog Legislation Officer, who can advise on next steps.

"Applications for a Certificate of Exemption to keep an XL Bully dog opened on the 14 November and were open for over two months," Defra's guidance continues. "Applications closed at midday on 31 January. This date is set out in legislation."

However, this does not mean that legally there is nothing police can do to help you. "New exemptions can only be authorised by a court order," Defra said. This will mean you will need to go through the courts, and have your dog deemed not to be a danger to public safety - and added to the exemption register. There may be costs associated with this.

What happens if I just don't get one?

If someone reports your dog to a police dog legislation officer, you run the risk of them taking your dog away to assess it. Officers can even get a warrant to search for and seize it from your property. If an expert rules it meets the criteria, you may end up in court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court will then have to decide whether your dog should either be destroyed, or deemed not a danger to public safety. Depending on the outcome, you may end up with a criminal record, or subject to an unlimited fine.