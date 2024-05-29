Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young boy had been hospitalised after being bitten by a dog suspected to be an XL bully.

Police were called to the scene on Brazil Street in Hull at around 11.45am on Tuesday, May 28. Officers received reports of a five-year-old boy being bitten by a dog.

The young boy suffered injures to his head in the attack. He was transferred to hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

Humberside Police said that the dog has been seized. Officers believe the dog to be a XL bully breed.