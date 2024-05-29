XL bully attack: young boy, 5, hospitalised with head injures after dog attack in Hull
Police were called to the scene on Brazil Street in Hull at around 11.45am on Tuesday, May 28. Officers received reports of a five-year-old boy being bitten by a dog.
The young boy suffered injures to his head in the attack. He was transferred to hospital where he is still receiving treatment.
Humberside Police said that the dog has been seized. Officers believe the dog to be a XL bully breed.
Detective Chief Inspector Allison Sweeting said: “We are working closely with the boy’s family and the owner of the dog to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this stage, the breed of dog is believed to be an XL bully type and it has been seized as part of our enquiries.”
