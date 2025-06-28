US President Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday, May 7. It has gone downhill since then. | Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said he is suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue with its tax on technology firms, which he called “a direct and blatant attack on our country”.

Mr Trump, in a post on his social media network, said Canada had just informed the US that it was sticking to its plan to impose the digital services tax, which applies to Canadian and foreign businesses that engage with online users in Canada. The tax is set to go into effect on Monday.

“Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately. We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period,” Mr Trump said in his Truth Social post.

Mr Trump’s announcement was the latest move in the trade war he has launched since taking office for a second term in January.

Progress with Canada has been a roller coaster, starting with the US president repeatedly suggesting it would be absorbed as a US state.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday that his country would “continue to conduct these complex negotiations in the best interests of Canadians. It’s a negotiation”.

Mr Trump later said he expects that Canada will remove the tax.

“Economically we have such power over Canada. We’d rather not use it,” Mr Trump said in the Oval Office. “It’s not going to work out well for Canada. They were foolish to do it.”

When asked if Canada could do anything to restart talks, he suggested Canada could remove the tax, predicted it will but said: “It doesn’t matter to me.”

Mr Carney visited Mr Trump in May at the White House. Mr Trump last week travelled to Canada for the G7 summit in Alberta, where Mr Carney said Canada and the US had set a 30-day deadline for trade talks.

The digital services tax will hit companies including Amazon, Google, Meta, Uber and Airbnb with a 3% levy on revenue from Canadian users. It will apply retroactively, leaving US companies with a two billion US dollar (£1.4 billion) bill due at the end of the month.

“We appreciate the Administration’s decisive response to Canada’s discriminatory tax on US digital exports,” Matt Schruers, chief executive of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, said in a statement.

Canada and the US have been discussing easing a series of steep tariffs Mr Trump imposed on goods from America’s neighbour.

The Republican president earlier told reporters that the US was soon preparing to send letters to different countries, informing them of the new tariff rate his administration would impose on them.

Mr Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium as well as 25% tariffs on cars. He is also charging a 10% tax on imports from most countries, though he could raise rates on July 9, after the 90-day negotiating period he set would expire.

Canada and Mexico face separate tariffs of as much as 25% that Mr Trump put into place under the auspices of stopping fentanyl smuggling, though some products are still protected under the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement signed during Mr Trump’s first term.

Addressing reporters after a private meeting with Republican senators on Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declined to comment on news that Mr Trump had ended trade talks with Canada.

“I was in the meeting,” Mr Bessent said before moving on to the next question.

About 60% of US crude oil imports are from Canada, and 85% of US electricity imports as well.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminium and uranium to the US and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is eager to obtain.

About 80% of Canada’s exports go to the US.

Daniel Beland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal, said it is a domestic tax issue, but it has been a source of tensions between Canada and the US for a while because it targets US tech giants.

“The Digital Services Tax Act was signed into law a year ago so the advent of this new tax has been known for a long time,” Mr Beland said. “Yet, President Trump waited just before its implementation to create drama over it in the context of ongoing and highly uncertain trade negotiations between the two countries.”